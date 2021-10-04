Max Healthcare to set up 2 new hospitals in Gurugram, add 1,000 beds

Private healthcare provider Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Monday said its board has approved setting up of two hospitals of around 500 beds each in Gurugram, Haryana.

"This will significantly ramp up its existing footprint in NCR region and help serve the healthcare needs of ever-expanding communities in Gurugram," Max Healthcare said in a statement.

Max Healthcare said two land parcels measuring 6.11 acres and 5.26 acres are being allotted to the firm by the HSVP (Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran) post a successful bid at a recent HUDA auction. A letter of intent (LoI) for this purpose was issued by HSVP on October 1, 2021.

The land parcels are abutting well-populated areas of Sectors 53 on the Golf Course Road and Sector 56 that is just minutes away from the other location, the company said.

"The hospitals, once operational, will also cater to economically weaker section of the society at concessional rates," it said. At present, Max Healthcare runs a multi-speciality hospital in Sector 43 of Gurugram.

Commenting on the expansion, Dr Abhay Soi, Chairman and MD, Max Healthcare said, "Gurugram has emerged as one of the largest medical hubs for high-end care in North India. We see a huge potential both in terms of domestic as well as international patients traveling to Gurugram for treatment of complex diseases."

"The two newly acquired land parcels will be constructed in a phased manner, adding ~1,000 beds over the next 4-6 years and will further strengthen our presence in NCR," added Soi.

Earlier, Max Healthcare had announced plans for expansion at its Saket Complex in New Delhi after acquiring exclusive rights to aid development and provide medical services to a 500-bed hospital to be built on a 3.5-acre land parcel.

The firm said that this would lead to the "creation of South Asia's largest private integrated healthcare complex, spread over 23 acres in the heart of South Delhi".

