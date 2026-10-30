MCA clarifies role in NCLT appointments after SC flags interference; says tribunal independently manages staff

The government delegated these responsibilities to the NCLT through a notification dated October 14, 2019, to ensure its effective and independent functioning, the ministry said.

The clarification comes a day after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant expressed concern over what he described as interference by the corporate affairs ministry in the administration of the tribunal. During a hearing on October 29, the CJI said the institution had been "completely hijacked" by the ministry.

A bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that such interference was affecting the tribunal's autonomy.

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Supreme Court seeks infrastructure and staffing proposals

The Supreme Court was hearing a suo motu case concerning appointments of judicial and technical members, staff shortages and inadequate infrastructure at NCLT benches across the country.

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The court directed the presidents of the NCLT and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to submit comprehensive proposals within four weeks detailing their requirements for infrastructure, buildings and staff.

The proposals are expected to include requirements for land and buildings, along with adequate personnel. The bench also asked the NCLT to examine the need for an officer of the rank of Deputy Registrar or Joint Registrar at every bench to ensure proper maintenance of judicial records.

The court asked the Attorney General to impress upon the Union government the need to provide basic amenities to the tribunals at the earliest.

Attorney General R Venkataramani had proposed a joint meeting involving tribunal leadership and the Bar to identify infrastructure and operational priorities. The court asked the Centre to hold discussions with the stakeholders concerned.

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NCLT faces shortage of members and staff

The proceedings followed concerns raised by the NCLT Bar Association over inadequate staffing and infrastructure. The association told the court that at least 18 NCLT benches were conducting only half-day sittings because of a shortage of members.

It also pointed out that the tribunal's sanctioned strength remained at 62 members despite a substantial expansion in its jurisdiction following the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

As of June 30, 2026, the NCLT had 26 judicial members and 25 technical members, including its president.

The association also flagged that all 246 administrative staff members, including court masters, were working on a temporary basis.

The Supreme Court has stressed that tribunals are critical to the functioning of the justice delivery system and called for urgent steps to address infrastructure gaps and staffing shortages. The latest clarification from the MCA comes amid a broader judicial scrutiny of the NCLT's independence and administrative capacity.

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