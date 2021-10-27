Medwiki launched to help Indians understand medicines via simple videos

World’s largest online video library on medicines, Medwiki, having over 100,000 videos, has been launched to help Indians understand their medicines better. This is a search engine-based video library wherein a user can search the name of the medicine he/she has been prescribed. Medwiki videos are made by trusted and trained pharmacists in simple language to answer customers’ top queries. These videos have crossed over 10 million views on YouTube.

Medwiki is important as 95 per cent of Indians are not aware of what medicine they have to take, leading to poor compliance and adherence. People also end up consuming the wrong substitutes of medicines, as per Medwiki founder and CEO Amit Choudhary. This online video library currently has content in Hindi and English and it shall soon have content in 6-8 vernacular languages, he said.

“There is too much information on the Internet with answers to all sorts of questions, be it on weight loss, Covid testing or pertaining to diabetes or heart diseases. However surprisingly, people forget to ask the most basic questions of their everyday life– what is this medicine? How should I take it? How does it work? 95% of Indians are not aware of what their medicine is, which is leading to poor compliance and adherence to it. Due to lack of knowledge, people end up consuming the wrong substitutes of medicines, thereby affecting their health.

Medwiki has been created to answer these essential questions and empower the patients with the right knowledge on their medicines. We have started Medwiki in English and Hindi and soon plan to make the videos available in 6-8 vernacular languages,” said Choudhary.



He believes that growth in internet, smart phones, increased data penetration and social media platforms all over India can be utilised to make better technological tools to drive better customer engagement. “Medwiki is just the beginning. We have many resources that will help Indians navigate the complexities of our healthcare system. When people are armed with information, they have better access to care, which ultimately leads to improved health of customers,” Choudhary noted.



