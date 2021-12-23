Meet Amrapali Gan, Indian-origin CEO of adult website OnlyFans

Subscription-based video-sharing website OnlyFans that is known for hosting adult content, has appointed Amrapali ‘Ami’ Gan as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after its founder Tim Stokley stepped down. She has worked closely with Stokley and has a massive involvement in the growth of OnlyFans.

Gan will be at the helm of affairs of the company, allowing Tim Stokley to pursue other ventures. Stokley will, however, continue with OnlyFans as an advisor. But what makes Ami Gan so special? She is another Indian CEO at the helm of a major global company.

With her new role at OnlyFans, Ami Gan will join the likes of Arvind Krishna, Shantanu Narayen, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Indra Nooyi and Parag Agarwal who have made it to the top of their company's management.

WHO IS AMRAPALI GAN?

Amrapali Gan is a marketing professional born in Mumbai. Aged 36-years-old, she has served the company as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer since September 2020, as per her LinkedIn profile. Gan also continues to serve as a consultant with Arcade Agency for three years since 2018.

Her previous roles include Vice President of Marketing and Publicity at Cannabis Café (from 2019-2020); Director of Communications at Lowell Herb Co. (2019); Brand Activation and Communications Manager at Red Bull Media House (from 2017-2018); Head of Brand Communication at Quest Nutrition (2014-2016); Director of Marketing, Quest Apparel (2013-2014); Marketing Manager at StyleSaint (2012-2013); Editorial and Digital Marketing Manager at My Fashion Database Inc (2010-2012); Accounts Executive at Phyllis Klein and Associates (2008-2010). She was also a part of PepsiCo’s marketing leadership program in the year 2007.

Ami Gan has completed her education from FIDM (Merchandise Marketing); California State University in Los Angeles (BA in Public Relations and Organisational Communications); and Harvard Business School (Certificate course in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneural studies).

“I will continue to be dedicated to our community and look forward to creating unparalleled experiences for our creators and fans. I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximise control over, and monetise, their content,” she said on her appointment. Ami Gan did not have much of a public presence prior to her recent appointment as OnlyFans CEO.

Also read: Meet Leena Nair, Chanel's new Indian-origin Global CEO

Also read: 10 women CEOs in tech who are working to bridge the pay gap