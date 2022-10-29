Meet the company that’s helping Mahindra & Mahindra power its EV dream

Homegrown automaker known for its robust SUVs like Thar and Scorpio is all set to enter the electric personal mobility segment early next year with an all electric XUV 400. To set-up a network of EV charging stations for its range of upcoming electric SUVs, the company has partnered with Gujarat-based CHARGE+ZONE, an EV Charging Network company. By the end of this fiscal, Mahindra’s EV users will have access to the Charge+Zone’s network of 2500+ charging points across 25 cities and 10,000kms of highways, it said.

This partnership will involve installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations including owned and rented sites, offices or any other areas nominated by Mahindra, its affiliates and group companies. “These partnerships further enable us to expand our vision of EV accessibility to all. With this partnership, we aim to build a well-connected ecosystem that would not only provide Electric SUV users with access to fast charging points across the country but will also help the EV ecosystem grow,” Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, CHARGE+ZONE said.

The company has set up a target of creating a network of one million charging points by 2030. CHARGE+ZONE specialises in high-speed charging network for electric buses, trucks and cars. “Our partnership with CHARGE+ZONE will ensure robust EV infrastructure solutions for all our customers. We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with them for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India, including the soon to be launched XUV400 EV,” Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Said.

Designed to charge e-4ws, these charging stations will be open to the public as well to the users and partners of Mahindra. CHARGE+ZONE’s charging stations are rapid DC charging points with the CCS2 charging protocol that provides 80-100% charge in 20-30 minutes and full charge in an hour depending on the EV’s battery size. These chargers also come with additional amenities of food-courts, restaurants, hotels etc as well as with the facility of Type-2 AC chargers wherever needed, the company said.



CHARGE+ZONE has already set-up up 1450+ charging points across 650+ EV charging stations, powering around 5000 EVs on a daily basis. It recently also partnered with Marriott International to deploy EV charging stations across all its properties in India.

