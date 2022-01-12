Mensa Brands acquires personal care label, 'Florona'

Mensa Brands, a technology-led 'House of Brands' built for the e-commerce industry, has acquired Florona, a personal care and aromatherapy label that caters to the US and Canada markets.



Mensa recently became India's fastest and globally second-fastest unicorn as it raised its $135 million in Series-B funding.



“The natural personal care market is growing exponentially across the globe, and together we are building a leading brand in the segment. We are confident that with our technology, operations, and digital brand building expertise, we can grow the brand 10X in the next 5 years," said Ananth Narayanan, Founder, CEO, Mensa Brand.



Florona offers more than 70 types of natural oils including essential oils for diffusers and cold pressed carrier oils.



“I believe it is the perfect time to build a world class personal care brand from India and with the Mensa team we are primed to achieve our goal. Ananth and the entire Mensa team have been very supportive in getting us onboard and share our philosophy of putting customer experience first,” said Aayush Gupta, Founder, Florona.



Mensa Brands is building a tech-led house of brands by investing in and scaling up digital-first brands across diverse categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care.