Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits to join Snap

Meta India head Ajit Mohan has reportedly resigned from the company to join Snap Inc.

Mohan is quitting his role at Meta to serve as the President of the APAC business of Snap, TechCrunch reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company,” Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Global Business Group at Meta, said in a statement.

Mohan joined Meta in 2019 when it was still known as Facebook Inc.