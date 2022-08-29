Meta, Jio Platforms launch JioMart on WhatsApp; check details here

Meta and Jio Platforms has announced the launch of a one-of-its-kind end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp. This will enable customers to shop from JioMart within their WhatsApp chat. Here, users can browse JioMart’s grocery shopping catalog, add items to cart and make payment to complete the purchase without leaving the WhatsApp chat.

Consumers can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by sending Hi to the JioMart number – +917977079770 – on WhatsApp, as per the official release. It further states, “The launch is part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country.”

RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said, “Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian.”

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post, “Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp— people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come.”

Reliance Retail head Isha Ambani said during RIL’s 45th annual general meeting, “During the year, we strengthened our own brands’ presence by launching several new products across categories of staples, home, personal care and general merchandise. Further, we launched our WhatsApp-JioMart partnership.”

