Metro Brands Q3 results: Net profit up 53% to Rs 102 crore

Footwear retailer Metro Brands on Saturday reported a 53.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for October-December quarter at Rs 102 crore.

The company's revenue grew 59 per cent to Rs 484 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 69.8 per cent to Rs 169 crore.

"Q3 FY22 was the first quarter post Mar'20 without any major Covid related restrictions. Robust recovery in customer sentiments witnessed

since Aug21 continued in Q3 FY22 - Helping us register our best ever quarterly sales," the company said in a release.

