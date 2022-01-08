Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella invests in fintech unicorn Groww

Tiger Global-backed fintech unicorn Groww announced on Saturday that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has joined the company as an investor and advisor.

"Groww gets one of the world's best CEOs as an investor and advisor. Thrilled to have @satyanadella join us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India," Groww CEO Lalit Keshre tweeted. However, he did not reveal the financial details of the investment.

The wealth management and investment platform raised $83 million in April last year as a part of Series D round led by Tiger Global, which valued Groww at a little over $1 billion.

The Bengaluru-based company raised an additional $251 million in October last year in its Series E funding round led by IconiQ Growth, almost trebling its valuation to $3 billion.

Groww had joined the coveted unicorn club of privately held companies with an over $1 billion valuation in April last year.

Founded in 2016, the company competes with the likes of Zerodha, Paytm Money, and Upstox among others as a stockbroking platform for retail traders.

Groww claims to have over two million active investors in stocks and an overall user base of more than 20 million. The company recently launched investment in IPOs, futures and options, and sovereign gold bonds on its platform.