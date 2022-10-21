Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan, says digital technology will define next decade

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has received the Padma Bhushan for this year from India’s consul general T.V Nagendra Prasad in San Fransisco, US. The award is the third-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan. The Hyderabad-born Microsoft head, 55, was named as one of the 17 awardees earlier this year, according to the news agency PTI.

As per Microsoft, Nadella during his meeting with Prasad discussed the critical role digital technology plays in empowering inclusive growth in India. The discussion focused on India’s growth trajectory and the country’s potential to be a global political and technology leader.

“We are living in a period of historic economic, societal and technological change," said Nadella, adding that “the next decade will be defined by digital technology. Indian industries and organisations of every size are turning to technology to help them do more with less, which will ultimately lead to greater innovation, agility and resilience".

Nadella joined Microsoft in 1992, and quickly rose to ranks for his leadership qualities. He was named CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. At that time, the corporation’s market capitalisation was around $311 billion. Today, it is more than $2.26 trillion. Microsoft was among the first companies to exceed a $1 trillion valuation when it hit that milestone in April 2019. In June 2021, he was named the Microsoft chairman, which empowered him to set the agenda for the board.

Besides, he is also on the board of trustees to his alma mater, the University of Chicago, and is on Starbucks’ board of directors. Currently, Nadella lives in Bellevue, Washington, with his family.

Earlier this week, Nadella spoke about changing work culture post pandemic and said that many employees are keen to return to work to establish connections and rebuild teams.

Like most tech biggies like Google and Amazon, Microsoft is following a hybrid model for work where workers have to come to the office for limited days per week.

