Microsoft, Google decide not to renew pact on legal truce

Tech giants Microsoft and Google have decided not to renew a six-year old pact under which the companies had decided to reduce court battles against each other.



In 2015, soon after Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella took over as chiefs of Google and Microsoft, respectively, the companies had agreed to settle outstanding lawsuits against each other and not to complain to regulators about each other before trying to resolve the issues at the highest level internally, The Financial Times reported.



The pact between the companies expired in April this year, and they decided to not renew it, the publication said. The companies had also agreed for closer co-operation under the 2015 pact. However, there have been renewed signs of open rivalry between the two companies.



In a recent interview, Microsoft President Brad Smith had taken a dig at Google's decision to shut down its services in Australia rather than agreeing to a new law, which sought to make it pay to news publishers for content. Besides, there have been some other issues on which the companies have been against each other.



Some people in Microsoft also believed the pact between the companies was more beneficial to Google than to the company co-founded by Bill Gates, the publication said quoting a source.

