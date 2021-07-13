Mindtree Q1 profit rises 8.2% QoQ to Rs 343.4 crore

Mindtree on Tuesday reported a 61.2 per cent rise in its net profit on a YoY basis and a 8.2 per cent growth on a QoQ basis at Rs 343 crore for April-June quarter. In dollar terms, the company's net profit on a YoY basis rose 64.7 per cent to $46.5 million in the first quarter of the financial year.

The company's revenue grew 8.6 per cent QoQ and 20.1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,291.7 crore. In dollar terms, the revenue grew to $310.5 million.

"We are pleased to report a strong start to FY22 with broad-based first-quarter growth across all service lines and industry segments," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.

He said the company's highest-ever order book of $504 million affirms the focused execution of strategy and client-centricity in re-imagining business models for the digital era.

The company's active client base stood at 260 as of June 30, 2021, of which clients with projects worth $20 million stood at eight, while those with $10 million worth of projects stood at 25. Clients with $5 million-plus business were at 47 during the quarter ending June.

The company had a total of 27,256 employees as of June 30, with an attrition rate of 13.7 per cent. The company said one of the world's leading investment managers has selected it as a strategic partner for a multi-year managed services engagement.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 53.9 per cent to Rs 317.3 crore for the three months ended June. The Bengaluru-based company's revenue increased 2.9 per cent to Rs 2,109.3 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Shares of Mindtree closed 0.31 per cent or Rs 7.85 higher at Rs 2,504.95 on the National Stock Exchange today.

Also read: Mindtree buys L&T's cloud platform for Rs 198 crore