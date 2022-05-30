M&M to sell its entire stake in TVS Automobile Solutions for Rs 45 crore

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), on Monday, announced that it will sell all of its 2.76 per cent stake in TVS Automobile Solutions Private Limited (TASPL). Currently, the M&M holds 3,32,195 equity shares of Rs 10 each and 100 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Rs 10 each in TASPL.

The automaker, in a regulatory filing, said, “We would like to inform you that DRSR Advisory Services LLP (“DRSR”) has pursuant to exercise of a Call Option available to DRSR under the Option Agreement, served a Call Notice requiring the Company to sell 3,32,195 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each and 100 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10 each held by the Company in TVS Automobile Solutions Private Limited constituting 2.76% of the Paid-up Capital of TASPL on a fully diluted basis.”

The company also added that its holding in TASPL would become nil following the sale, which is expected to be completed by June 22, 2022. Consideration received from such sale/disposal would be Rs 45 crore, M&M added.

Interestingly, M&M's announcement came after Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra, in a recent online press conference, stated that the company will not enter the lucrative electric two-wheeler space. He further added that the company will focus on electric passenger and commercial vehicles instead.

Last week, Mahindra group had posted a 427 per cent jump in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 1,292 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company’s revenue for Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 17,124 crore, a 28 per cent jump over the last year’s corresponding quarter.

EBITDA stood at 1,946 crore for the Q4 FY22. Net profit for the entire year was up 401 per cent at Rs 4,935 crore against the previous fiscal year. Revenue was up 29 per cent at Rs 57,446 crore compared to last year.

The company had managed to sell 1,52,204 vehicles in Q4 of FY22, up 43 per cent from Q4 FY21. It also recorded the highest ever standalone revenue for Auto and Farm Segments at Rs 55,300 crore for FY22.