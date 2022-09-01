M&M's overall sales rise over 93% in August driven by SUVs

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced that its overall sales for the month of August this year stood at 59,049, up 93.07 per cent from the similar period last year. M&M had sold 30,585 units in August 2021.

Category-wise, utility vehicle sales stood at 29,516 in August 2022, up 87 per cent from the same period in 2021.

Passenger vehicles sales in August this year came at 29,852 units.

Exports for the month were at 2,912 vehicles. In the commercial vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21,492 vehicles in August 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, "August was a very exciting month with launches across many segments for us. Demand across our portfolio remains strong and is enhanced with blockbuster launches of Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and new Bolero MaXX Pik-up. We registered highest ever SUV volume in August. Our commercial vehicles continue to deliver strong performance registering strong growth across segments."

Further, M&M’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) sold 20,138 units in August this year as against 19,997 units during August 2021.

Hemant Sikka, President - FES, M&M said, "We are optimistic that tractor purchases on auspicious days in the festive season will lead to revival in demand, as farmers start preparation for harvesting operations. We are preparing for strong tractor demand in the festive season. In the exports market, we have sold 1,382 tractors, a growth of 1 per cent over last year.”

Total tractor sales during August 2022 stood at 21,520 units, as against 21,360 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,382 units.