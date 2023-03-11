Infosys' former President Mohit Joshi to replace CP Gurnani as Tech Mahindra's MD & CEO

Mohit Joshi, who resigned from Infosys on March 11, 2023, will join Tech Mahindra as the next CEO and Managing Director replacing C P Gurnani. In a stock exchange filing, Tech Mahindra said Joshi would join as Managing Director and CEO with effect from December 20. C P Gurnani's, the present MD and CEO, term will end on December 19.

“Appointment of Mr. Mohit Joshi, (DIN: 08339247) as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Key Managerial Personnel under the Companies Act, 2013, for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 20th December, 2023 to 19th December 2028 (both days inclusive),” the company said.

Joshi, who heads Infosys's Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences business, resigned from his post on March 11. In a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges, Infosys said that Joshi would be there till June 9, 2023.

Joshi, who has spent almost 22 years in Infosys, has over two decades of experience in the Enterprise technology software and consulting space. At Infosys, Joshi headed the Global Financial Services & Healthcare and Software businesses. He was also the chairman of Edgeverve Systems, where he was responsible for the software vertical, which includes Finacle, the global banking platform.

He also worked with the largest corporations in the world, like Infosys, ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays, and worked on digital transformation and building thriving businesses. He was the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry).

Since 2020, Mohit holds the post of Non-Executive Director at Aviva Plc and is a member of its Risk & Governance and Nomination committees.

Earlier, Gurnani said that there will be there for the transition period, wherein he will guide the new CEO — along with the rest of the leadership. “This is a running train. There will be a reasonable transition period between me and the new leader. Clearly, the assumption is that the leadership team is here to stay and I will be a part of the team which will make sure the transition happens,” he had said.

