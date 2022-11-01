Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group under scanner over repair, maintenance

Oreva Group, that was responsible for the repairing and maintenance work of the Morbi suspension bridge, also known as the ‘Jhoolta Pul’, is under the scanner. The bridge had reopened for the public five days before it collapsed, leading to the death of 141 people. Before that it was under maintenance and was closed to the public for a few months.



Upon the incident, the Gujarat police filed an FIR against the ‘agency’ responsible for the repair, maintenance and management of the bridge. On Monday, nine people were arrested in connection with the case, out of which four had worked for Oreva (Ajanta Manufacturing).



Moreover, many discrepancies have come to the fore regarding the contract signed between the Morbi municipality and Oreva Group.



To begin with, a 15-years maintenance contract – till March 20137 – was signed between Oreva and Morbi municipality. The contract had stated that there will be no interference from the government or state agencies in maintenance or administrative tasks of the bridge. In turn, Oreva subcontracted the renovation of a company called Devprakash Solution. Devprakash Solution was responsible for the restoration of the bridge after it got damaged in the 2001 earthquakes.



But this is where things get murkier. The chief official of the municipality Sandipsinh Zala said that they did not receive any renovation details from the private contractor which could have been used for a quality check, and further issuance of a fitness certificate before the bridge was opened. Zala, in fact, told local media that while Oreva had shown interest in renovating the bridge, it was only through media reports that they came to know about the renovation process.



Oreva signed the contract on March 5 and was to renovate the bridge in about 8-12 months but it reopened the bridge for the public on October 25. Oreva stated that it spent Rs 2 crore on the renovation of the centuries-old bridge.



The contract also specified the prices. It said that the price of the ticket would be Rs 15 for an adult visitor, while it would be Rs 10 for a child below 12 years in 2022-23. It could be then increased by Rs 2 per year for the next six years. There was a discrepancy in the prices charged as well. Tickets sold on Sunday were priced at Rs 17 for an adult and Rs 12 for a child.



While reopening the bridge, Jaysukh Patel, Chairman of Oreva Group, had said that the bridge would easily stand for another 15 years if people used it responsibly.



The promoters and top executives of the company are incommunicado after the incident and have not released any statement.



ABOUT THE OREVA GROUP



Oreva Group specialises in CFL bulbs, wall clocks and e-bikes. It was founded by Odhavji Raghavji Patel in 1971. It manufactures wall clocks under well-known brands such as Orpat and Ajanta. The group is led by Jaysukhbhai Bhalodia, managing director of the Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited (AMPL), and director of the Ajanta Energy private limited (AEPL).



Chintan Jaysukhbhai Bhalodia, Mrudulagauri Jaysukhlal Bhalodia, Alish Jaysukhlal Bhalodia, Jaysukhbhai Odhavjibhai Bhalodia, and Aashka Chintan Bhalodia – kins of Jaysukhbhai are directors of AMPL.

