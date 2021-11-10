Mosaic Wellness raises $24 million in Series A led by Sequoia Capital India

Health and wellness start-up, Mosaic Wellness, which also operates digital health clinic platforms Manmatters and Bodywise, has raised $24 million in Series A funding-round was led by Sequoia Capital India, with participation from existing investors Elevation Capital and Matrix Partners India.

Mosaic previously raised a $10 million from its seed round in December 2019 from Elevation Capital, Sequoia Capital India and Matrix Partners India, alongside marquee angels like Jitendra Gupta, CRED's Kunal Shah and Jaydeep Barman.

Founded by Revant Bhate and Dhyanesh Shah in early 2020, Mosaic was set up with the vision of delivering consumer-centric, vertically integrated, and affordable digital healthcare platforms, which led to the birth of Manmatters (manmatters.com) in May 2020 and Bodywise (bebodywise.com) in May 2021, which are focused on curated services and products for men’s health and women’s health, respectively. The start-up claims to have an annual revenue of $14 million and serves more than 100,000 customers a month across its health and wellness offerings.

“We started with a vision to make wellness accessible and affordable for Indians and have been able to build a very purpose-driven team, keen to solve for this. As we have validated our initial thesis, we are thankful to all the stakeholders who have helped us get to this stage and continue to aspire to help more of us lead a healthier lifestyle in the coming decade,” Revant Bhate, co-founder and CEO said,

“Over the last 18 months, the company has executed brilliantly, growing almost 10X in terms of users and revenue. It's a testament to the clear white space for digital-first health clinics in India and the strong value proposition the company has built for both men and women across multiple treatment areas. Sequoia Capital India is excited to deepen the partnership and for the journey ahead,” said Abhishek Mohan, Principal at Sequoia India.

Also read: Google-backed healthtech startup BlueSemi raises $69 million ahead of an IPO

Also read: Health-tech unicorn Innovacer eyes Nasdaq listing; to hire 600 people in India in a year