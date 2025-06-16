‘Most heartbreaking crisis’: Chandrasekaran urges resilience from Air India stuff after tragic crash

In the wake of the crash of AI 171, Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran addressed employees at the airline’s Headquarters and Training Academy in Gurugram on June 16.

In an emotional and heartfelt message, he acknowledged the unimaginable pain caused by the incident and offered solidarity to the teams that responded with courage and composure.

“This has been the most heartbreaking crisis of my career,” Chandrasekaran said, adding that while nothing can undo the loss, the airline must do everything humanly possible to support those affected. He affirmed that families of the victims would forever remain part of the Air India family.

Addressing criticism and emotional strain, he urged employees to remain strong. “If you feel distraught, the word to remember is determination. This is the time to be brave, to show resilience, and to focus on building a safer, stronger airline.”

Chandrasekaran in his address also underlined the complexity of aviation systems and the importance of waiting for a full investigation before drawing conclusions. “We must stay calm and resolute. Every small action you take, done with care and humility, builds the future of Air India.”

He closed with a message of unity and purpose: “Our job is to take Air India where it truly belongs—a place of trust, excellence, and national pride. Let us stay the course, with courage and commitment.”

Last week’s crash of AI 171 remains under thorough investigation. The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12.

Boeing and AAIB investigation team arrived in Ahmedabad this morning to inspect the Air India crash site.