Mounjaro and Ozempic get WHO nod, added to essential medicines for diabetes, anti-obesity

The World Health Organisation has added GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs for diabetes to its essential medicines list, joining treatments for cystic fibrosis and cancer. The move aims to improve global access to these high-cost therapies, following a pattern where inclusion in the list has historically increased availability in poorer countries, as seen with HIV treatments in the early 2000s.

The WHO’s essential medicines list now features 523 drugs for adults and 374 for children, highlighting treatments it deems necessary for all functioning health systems. “Rather than letting price be a disqualifying factor, the committee views inclusion in the essential medicines list as a potential catalyst for access,” Dr Lorenzo Moja, head of the WHO secretariat overseeing the list, told Reuters.

The active ingredients in Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro were added to treat type 2 diabetes in patients with established cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, or obesity. While originally developed for diabetes, these drugs have also gained popularity as weight-loss treatments under different brand names. The WHO did not include them solely for obesity, as it also refrained from doing in 2023.

The expert committee said the decision provides clear guidance on which patients would benefit most from the therapies. The WHO noted that “high prices of medicines like semaglutide and tirzepatide are limiting access,” and encouraged generic drugmakers to begin production as patents expire next year.

A Novo Nordisk spokesperson said the company is committed to supporting broader access to its treatments. Eli Lilly echoed this, noting that off-patent or generic copies of these drugs “may be better candidates to meet patient needs and offer cost savings in lower resource settings.”

Globally, the WHO reported that over 800 million people were living with diabetes in 2022, with more than 1 billion affected by obesity. A separate WHO memo earlier this year indicated plans to recommend the drugs for obesity in future guidance.

Beyond GLP-1 drugs, the WHO added Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ combination therapy for cystic fibrosis, Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Merck’s cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda for metastatic cervical, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancers. While activists have criticised Trikafta’s high price, the drugmaker declined to comment on its inclusion. Merck confirmed its commitment to reaching patients in need.

The list also incorporates rapid-acting insulin analogues from Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and other manufacturers for type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes, reinforcing the WHO’s focus on expanding access to essential treatments worldwide.

(With Reuters inputs)