MS Dhoni backs plant protein start-up Shaka Harry

Former India captain MS Dhoni has picked up an equity stake in plant protein start-up 'Shaka Harry' which offers a range of meal and snacking products.

The company, in an event in Bengaluru, unveiled Dhoni as an investor and brand ambassador. While the company did not disclose if it's a financial investment, an increasing number of start-ups are partnering with celebrities where they offer a stake in their company in exchange for promotion.

Talking on the sidelines of the event, Sandeep Devgan, co-founder of Shaka Harry said Dhoni's association will help the brand spread awareness of plant-based meat products.

Having backed a slew of tech-enabled businesses including drone company Garuda Aerospace and fintech firm Khatabook, Dhoni is becoming a prolific start-up investor. He is an equity holder and ambassador for online home interior design platform HomeLane, food and beverages company 7InkBrews, used cars platform Cars24 and sporting wear brand Seven.

"I love everything chicken, but increasingly, I am looking at a more balanced diet. It is much easier with products from Shaka Harry, which has a wide range that delivers a healthier experience to that of traditional meat dishes. For a growing population, current protein sources aren't sustainably as scalable. We now have a choice to shift to smarter protein alternatives without compromising on taste and texture," Dhoni said.

Shaka Harry, which has been operating for about a year now, recently raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by Better Bite Ventures, Blue Horizon and Panthera Peak Ventures. Its other investors include Dexler Holdings, celebrity chef Manu Chandra and a group of domestic family offices and angel investors.

Founded by Anand Nagarajan, Sandeep Devgan, Hemalatha Srinivasan, Ruth Renita and Anoop Haridasan, its product range includes snackable and meal accompaniments.

"We are serving over 30,000 customers across 10 cities monthly, and expect to triple this number in the next few months. Shaka Harry will also be available on global shelves by the end of this year," Nagarajan said.