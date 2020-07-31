Mukesh Ambani calls for 2G-free India,urges govt to take necessary policy measures

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday urged the government to take urgent policy measures to make India 2G-free. Feature phones of the 2G era have kept around 30 crore subscribers away from basic internet services when India and other nations are venturing into the 5G era, Ambani said at the silver jubilee event to mark the first mobile phone call made in India.

"I specifically refer to the fact that India still has 300 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era, their feature phones keep them excluded even from the basic usage of the internet at a time when both India and the rest of the world are standing at the doorsteps of 5G telephony. I think necessary policy steps should be taken with utmost urgency to make 2G a part of history," Ambani said in a video message.

Ambani had earlier announced that RIL's telecom arm Jio will strive to make India free of 2G by migrating from feature phones to an affordable smartphone. RIL had announced that Google and Jio will partner to build a new Android-based operating system for an entry-level smartphone for the Indian market.

"As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone to an affordable smartphone," Ambani had then said. Such a value engineered smartphone will provide many added features to the phone users, he had also said while addressing the shareholders at the company's 43rd annual general meeting (AGM).

