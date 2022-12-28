Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years as Reliance's Chairman, MD: Here’s a look at the conglomerate’s transformation so far

Chairman and Managing Director of the textile-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani has completed 20 years at the helm. Ambani took over the reins after his father and Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s death in July 2002. When Ambani took over the reins at Reliance, the conglomerate’s market cap stood at Rs 41,989 crore. The company’s m-cap grew at an annualised rate of 20.6 per cent in the last 20 years to Rs 17,81,841 crore in March 2022.

Here’s a look at Reliance Industries’ (RIL) growth since Ambani took over

1. RIL’s revenues rose at an annualised growth rate of 15.4 per cent from Rs 45,411 crore in FY2001-02 to Rs 7,92,756 crore in FY2021-22, according to the company.

2. Not only its revenues, Reliance Industries’ net profit, exports, total assets, and net worth also grew massively.

3. RIL’s net profit surged from Rs 3,280 crore in FY2001-02 to Rs 67,845 crore in FY2021-22. Reliance’s exports grew from Rs 11,200 crore in FY2001-02 to Rs 2,54,970 crore in FY2021-22.

4. The conglomerate’s total assets grew at an annualised rate of 18.7 per cent from Rs 48,987 crore in March 2002 to Rs 1,49,665 crore in March 2022.

5. RIL’s net worth, on the other hand, surged to Rs 14,99,665 crore in March 2022 from Rs 27,977 crore in March 2002.

6. Given these impressive figures, the company added around Rs 17.4 lakh crore to investor wealth during these two decades, an average of Rs 87,000 crore every year.

7. Under Ambani’s leadership, Reliance started Reliance Retail in 2006 and Reliance Jio’s operations in 2016. While RIL’s exploration and production business made the first hydrocarbon discovery in late 2002, the production started in 2009.

8. RIL’s philanthropy arm Reliance Foundation came up in 2010 under the leadership of Nita Ambani.

9. Reliance acquired global fashion brands like Armani, GAS, and Diesel through partnerships.

10. Reliance’s Jio World Centre will host the International Olympic Committee’s next session in 2023.

