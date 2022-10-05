Mukesh Ambani, family get death threat from unknown caller in Mumbai, police file case

The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai has filed a police complaint against a caller for allegedly threatening to kill Mukesh Ambani and his family members. Police said the caller issued life threats to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, and sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, and even said that he would blow up the hospital. A case is being registered at the DB Marg Police Station and Mumbai police are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the Reliance hospital received a call on their landline number around 12.57 pm on Wednesday. The cops said that a detailed investigation has been initiated and they are trying to track the caller.

“A call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57 pm today from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some members of the Ambani family," said Mumbai Police as reported by news agency ANI.

On August 15, the Ambani family received similar threats on the helpline number of HN Reliance Hospital, where the caller had made eight calls in a row. The caller was traced to Dahisar and apprehended and arrested on the same day.

Recently, Mukesh Ambani’s security was upgraded to the Z+ category. The Z+ security cover is the second highest level of security offered by the Ministry of Home Affairs. This may cover the high-profile individual as well as his family. The security coverage consists of 5 personnel, which includes 10+ NSG commandos and police officers.

He was entitled to Z category security before this, which includes pilot and follow-up vehicles with armed commandos. These commandoes follow him wherever he goes in Mumbai or elsewhere in India.