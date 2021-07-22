Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries to announce April-June quarter results tomorrow

India's biggest business house Reliance Industries Ltd will announce the financial results of the April-June quarter of the current fiscal tomorrow (July 23).

In a regulatory statement on July 16, RIL had said "a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021."

RIL will make a presentation to the media and analysts on the Q1 financial results after the Board of Directors' meeting.

Those looking forward to Reliance's Q1 results

Reliance ended the last financial year by doubling its consolidated net profit. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported the highest ever annual net profit of Rs 53,739 crore for FY 2020-21, up 34.8 per cent year-on-year. This was aided by record annual EBITDA for Jio Platforms at Rs 32,359 crore and highest-ever annual EBITDA for Reliance Retail at Rs 9,789 crore.

However, RIL's consolidated revenue fell 18.3 per cent to Rs 5,39,238 crore in 2020-21 due to lower volumes and realisation across key products in O2C segment during the time COVID-19 pandemic spread and lockdown.

