Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries tops Hurun’s list of most valuable companies in India

Hurun’s list of most valuable companies: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd is the most valuable listed company amongst the top 500 companies in India, as per Hurun India’s ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’. The list, which was released on Thursday, stated that Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank are in the second and third spots.

As per details, Reliance Industries' value stood at Rs 17.3 lakh crore and is almost Rs 5 lakh crore, or 47 per cent, more valuable than the second-ranked Tata Consultancy Services, whose value was estimated to be Rs 11.6 lakh crore. HDFC Bank’s value stood at Rs 8.3 lakh crore, as per the report.

Infosys, with a value of Rs 6.4 lakh crore, and ICICI Bank, with a value of Rs 6.3 lakh crore, at the fourth and fifth spots on the list.

Other companies which made it to the top 10 list are: Bharti Airtel, Housing Development Finance Corporation, ITC, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Enterprises.

The report noted that the total value of the top 10 companies was the same as last year and was Rs 72.0 lakh crore, which is 37 per cent of India’s GDP and 31 per cent of the total value of the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.

Gautam Adani-led companies

The report highlighted that of the total six companies, which saw their value go up by Rs 1 lakh crore, four were Adani Group companies.

Adani Group companies gained the most year-on-year in absolute terms. Adani Total Gas was up Rs 2.3 lakh crore, followed by Adani Enterprises, which was up Rs 2.1 lakh crore, Adani Transmission, which was up Rs 1.7 lakh crore, and Adani Green Energy, which was up Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

Year-on-year changes

The total value of the top 10 most valuable Indian enterprises has increased 262 per cent in the past decade. The minimum threshold to make it to the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 was Rs 6,000 crore, which was 15 per cent more than last year’s cutoff value. About 42 per cent of 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies are run by professional CEOs compared to 38 per cent last year.

The report added that around 3.9 lakh new jobs were created by the companies on the list in the last one year. The top companies employ around 11.6 lakh women, which in itself is a milestone.