Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani to marry Radhika Merchant; roka is done! 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s roka ceremony took place at the Shrinathji temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara. While Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries’ chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

Reliance Industries’ Corporate Affairs Director and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always.”

The couple visited Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara and sought Shrinathji’s blessings earlier today, according to a Reliance Industries’ statement. The statement further read, “Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness.”

Anant finished his higher education from Brown University in the US and leads RIL’s push towards green energy at present. He has also served as a board member on multiple subsidiaries of the conglomerate, like Reliance Retail Ventures and Jio Platforms.

Anant Ambani roka: While Radhika looked regal in a peach lehenga, Anant looked dapper in a traditional kurta.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Nathdwara

Radhika, on the other hand, is a graduate in politics and economics from New York University and is the board director of the pharma company Encore Healthcare. In 2017, after completing her graduation, she joined the Isprava Group, which is a luxury holiday home developer and is backed by the likes of Nadir Godrej, Anand Piramal and Dabur India’s Burman family. Merchant completed her schooling from Mumbai's iconic Cathedral and John Connon School and also from Ecole Mondiale World School.

She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar. Earlier this year, the Ambani family had organised Radhika Merchant’s arangetram (ascent to the stage) ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by Aamir Khan, cricketer Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan. Besides Bharatnatyam, she also enjoys trekking, swimming and reading.

