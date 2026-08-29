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Multiple options exist post the deferment of Tata Sons' AGM, say legal experts

Multiple options exist post the deferment of Tata Sons' AGM, say legal experts

Time till end-December can be viewed as a positive, say legal experts

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Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan
  • Updated Aug 29, 2026 5:55 PM IST
Multiple options exist post the deferment of Tata Sons' AGM, say legal experts The issue relates to SRTT’s board composition and, more specifically, the proportion of permanent trustees.

With Tata Sons, the holding company of the eponymous conglomerate, getting an extension from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) to hold its annual general meeting (AGM) by end-December, it now opens up multiple possibilities. The AGM scheduled to be held on August 18 was adjourned on the back of lack of quorum.

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This comes on the back of the inability of Sir Ratan Tata Trusts (SRTT), which holds a 23.56% stake in Tata Sons, to nominate its representative for the meeting. The issue relates to SRTT’s board composition and, more specifically, the proportion of permanent trustees. A valid quorum at the meeting mandatorily requires the attendance of at least five members and must include a representative jointly nominated by two trusts – Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and SRTT – that together hold a 52% stake in Tata Sons. Eminent lawyer, Homi Ranina says the RoC has the power to give an extension. “Tata Sons is not a listed entity and the reason to grant it is genuine,” he adds.

As reported by Business Today on August 19 – N Chandrasekaran exit: Uncertainty looms over Tata AGM; here's what experts say -- the annual general meeting for the 2026 fiscal must be held no more than 15 months after the last meeting,” he points out. Given that the last one was held on August 14, the deadline is mid-November this year. Now, it transpires that Tata Sons has secured an extension from the Registrar of Companies to hold the meeting by the end of December.

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The AGM is to held for a few reasons – the reappointment fo N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons’ Director, finalising Tata Sons’ accounts and declaring a dividend. Earlier this month, N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons, said he was not offering himself for a third term. He took charge in 2017 and is in the midst of his second five-year term.

That was followed by a statement from SDTT saying that it had passed a resolution to initiate the setting up of a selection committee to recommend a person as the new Chairman. In line with Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, both SRTT and SDTT will jointly nominate three members to a five-member selection committee. One member each will come from Tata Sons and one external member.

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Ashish Kumar Singh, Partner at Capstone Legal points to three scenarios playing out from this point onward. “One is a straightforward resolution to the issue. The other possibility is for any of the interested parties, including the minority shareholders, to take the issue to NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal),” he says. In the case of the latter, it is likely to go back to the Charity Commissioner of Mumbai to request it to allow holding a meeting of Sir Ratan Tata Trust. “If that does not take place, the option to take it to the Bombay High Court exists,” says Singh. In line with Article 226 and 227 of the Indian Constitution, every High Court has the power to issue writs, orders and direction to protect one’s rights or the power to oversee all lower courts and tribunals in its local area.

MUST READ: Tata Sons gets 3-month AGM extension from RoC amid leadership uncertainty: Report

ALSO READ: Noel Tata, Shapoorji Pallonji negotiate share swap for 18.4% Tata Sons holding: Report

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan

Based in Mumbai, Krishna Gopalan has reported across sectors that include telecommunications, cement, media and entertainment, private equity, consumer and metals. His current job profile entails writing on large conglomerates for which he interviews prominent CEOs. Krishna has a deep interest in business strategy and is intrigued by why organisations do what they do. His writing experience of over 25 years has had stints in The Financial Express, The Economic Times, Fortune India and Outlook Business. At Business Today, he contributes to the magazine, online and also appears on television.

Krishna reads widely on business, politics and Indian history. A Chevening scholar (batch of 2007), he spent three months in the UK that included an internship with the Financial Times in London. He is a published author with his first book, The Making of Don, based on the 1978 Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, hitting the stands in 2013. Academically, he is a postgraduate in Economics from the University of Madras and holds an MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai.

Published on: Aug 29, 2026 5:55 PM IST
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