Mumbai firm starts programme to create ‘digital twin’ of 100 Indian cities

From the Delhi NCR to Solapur in Maharashtra, in less than two years, the digital twin of 100 most important cities and towns in the country would have been created to support a host of infrastructure sector-related services.

In a first-of-its-kind exercise undertaken on this scale, the Mumbai-headquartered geospatial products and solutions firm, Genesys International Corp. claims to eventually offer 3D immersive imagery of a sizeable part of a rapidly urbanising India.

The 3D models can be utilised for a range of services like improving network coverage and analytics in telecom infrastructure, enabling renewable energy development through urban solar applications, providing access to low-cost EV charging stations, facilitating advanced systems for autonomous vehicles and enhancing the speed of delivery in e-commerce. They will also help in expediting assessments around disaster management, emergency response, street vending activity, water conservation, and property tax valuation and collection.

Speaking to Businesstoday.In, Genesys chairman & managing director, Sajid Malik, observed, “Such content is the need of the hour for India. Its availability on a single platform will help in urban growth as well as improve lives of citizens.”

The data will be licensed to users through the company’s proprietary Genesys platform.

The company has deployed its patented mapping technologies embedded in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and over 2,000 personnel for remote surveillance using a mix of aerial, mobile and backpack sensors.

To date, the company has spent nearly Rs 200 crore on mapping-related activities in India.

Digital twin

The term 'digital twin' denotes a virtual representation of the real world, including physical objects, processes, relationships and behaviors. For instance, today, there are technologies available that can create the digital twin of a person to replicate not their outer traits but also inner qualities like personality, emotions, thoughts and skills to offer predictive insights.

Different types of data and systems are linked by a digital twin to create a single view that can be accessed throughout the complete project life cycle.

“This digital twin of urban India will herald a transformation in map usage in the country as we would have literally captured every inch of a city. These highly accurate 3D data sets will also be a step towards metaverse, which will constitute an essential part of a digitalised Indian economy,” observed Malik.

Founded in 1995, Genesys has already undertaken similar projects in countries in the Asia-Pacific, Africa and the US. It has also successfully completed mapping assignments in strife-torn regions like Afghanistan, Somalia and Ethiopia. It counts global majors like Facebook, Microsoft, Motorola, Esri and L&T among its customers.

In India, it has done notable projects for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Jaipur Smart City.

Reforms undertaken by the Central Government at the beginning of the year have helped free up the potential of the country’s geospatial economy and has created investor interest. A recent study has estimated that if policy support is maintained at the present levels, the segment has the potential of expanding to Rs 63,100 crore at a CAGR of 12.8 per cent by 2025.

On Thursday, the Rs 1,040 crore IPO of CE Infosystems – the parent of the digital mapping player MapmyIndia – was subscribed twice over in the Rs 1,000-1,033 price band within a few hours of the market opening.