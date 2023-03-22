Mumbai is home to 66 billionaires, Byju Raveendran's wealth at $3.3 bn: Key findings from Hurun Global Rich List

India continues to be the third largest billionaire producing nation in the world with 187 billionaires residing in India and 16 new additions, as per the 2023 Hurun Global Rich List. Mumbai is home to 66 billionaires followed by New Delhi with 39 billionaires and Bengaluru with 21 billionaires.

According to the report, healthcare sector minted the most number of Indian dollar billionaires, followed by consumer goods sector.

With a wealth of $27 billion, Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India is the richest healthcare billionaire in the world followed by Dilip Shanghvi & family of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, who have a net worth of around $17 billion.

Meanwhile, Byju Raveendran, co-founder and chief executive officer of Byju's, has become the world's second-richest entrepreneur from the education sector. Byju Raveendran and his family are ranked 994th on the global list of Indian billionaires, having risen 1,005 positions over the past three years and amassing a fortune of $3.3 billion, according to the report.

India is also home to the richest aviation billionaires in the world. With a wealth of $3.6 billion and $3.3 billion respectively, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia and family of IndiGo Airlines are the wealthiest aviation billionaires.

Down 11 ranks over the last year, Gautam Adani is the third richest energy entrepreneur in the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani is the richest telecom entrepreneur with a wealth of $82 billion.

It is to be noted that Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is the only Indian in the world's top 10 billionaires list, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List. With a total wealth of $82 billion, Mukesh Ambani, 66, has surpassed Gautam Adani, 61.

With a 35 per cent year-on-year decline in wealth, Ahmedabad-based Gautam Adani's net worth stood at $53 billion. As per Hurun, Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore every week over the last year.

"With a 35 per cent decrease in wealth, Gautam Adani & family, 60, of Adani Group lost the second richest Asian title to Zhong Shanshan of YST after a report in January by US short-seller Hindenburg led to Adani seeing his wealth down by more than 60% from his peak," Hurun India said.

In terms of number of billionaires who have added $1 billion or more over the last year, India occupies sixth rank in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List added 176 new faces, from 18 industries and 99 cities. India added 16 billionaires and occupies the third spot, comfortably ahead of Italy which added 9 billionaires in this year’s list. The richest new entrant from India, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala & family, tops the list of top 16 new Indian entrants in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

