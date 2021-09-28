Myntra expects 5.5 mn customers to shop during ‘Big Fashion Festival

Myntra today announced they are expecting close to 5.5 million unique customers during its upcoming Big Fashion Festival, with 1.8 times increase in traffic over the previous edition.

Myntra’s 360-degree marketing campaign, for the festive season, with over 100 national and regional celebrities and popular influencers, is expected to reach 150 million people.

Myntra is expecting around 11 lakh first-time shoppers on the platform. It has an array of benefits for them during BFF, such as coupons worth Rs 1,000 that can be used for future purchases and free shipping for a month to embrace the festive fervour.

In addition, there are offers for new signups starting right from the pre-buzz period, which can be used as the event commences. New users can also anticipate a one-time special cost saving on their first purchase during the event.

With Early Access starting on October 1 midnight, Myntra Insiders can enjoy a host of related benefits including, completely-free early access to the sale starting this period, along with free shipping for 6 months until 15 February, 2022.

All Myntra customers will be able to avail 10% instant discount on ICICI and Kotak Mahindra debit and credit cards during the event.

Myntra has also launched a ‘Play & Earn’ feature where users will be able to play games and earn vouchers from the stars they've earned.

