Myntra, Flipkart lose festive fashion market share as rivals gain ground

AJIO accounted for 7.3% of festive orders, while Amazon and JioMart captured 5.5% and 3.8%, respectively. Nykaa and Tata CLiQ accounted for 2.9% and 2.3%.

The shift comes as consumer preferences increasingly diverge across price points and product categories. While Meesho's growing value-commerce proposition is attracting price-sensitive shoppers, Amazon is leveraging its broad product assortment and reach. Nykaa is strengthening its position through curated beauty and fashion offerings, while Tata CLiQ continues to target consumers seeking premium and branded merchandise.

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Industry analysts believe the changing competitive landscape reflects a larger transition in Indian e-commerce, where price competitiveness, product discovery, regional reach, and convenience are becoming as important as platform scale. RedSeer's India Online Retail 2026 outlook identifies value commerce and changing shopper cohorts as important growth drivers for the sector.

According to analysts, shoppers' preference this festive season has been for affordable purchases amid household budget pressures. However, premium consumption has not disappeared as orders above Rs 3,000, although accounting for just 11.8% of transactions, contributed over 41% of sales value.

Discounting has also become more aggressive, with average festive discounts rising from 34% to 46%. This suggests that shoppers are comparing prices more closely and increasingly willing to switch platforms in search of better deals.

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Geographically, Tier II cities increased their contribution to around 35% of orders, from 19% last year, while Eastern India accounted for 20.8% of festive purchases. Perhaps, the reason why every online retailer is targeting Tier II market and beyond.

For marketplaces, the challenge is no longer simply acquiring shoppers but retaining them through differentiated assortments, competitive pricing, and reliable fulfilment. As India's online fashion consumer becomes more discerning, marketplace loyalty may increasingly give way to platform-agnostic shopping, forcing established players to compete harder for every transaction.