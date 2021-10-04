Myntra sees record 19 mn visitors on 1st day of Big Fashion Festival; sells 6 lakh items in 1 hr

Myntra's Big Fashion Festival sale was off to a record-breaking start, with nearly six lakh items purchased in the first hour. The opening day saw 19 million visitors from across the country.

The first day of the eight-day event witnessed customers shopping over four million items. More than 40 per cent of the orders were from tier-2 and 3 cities, while 60 per cent of shoppers were women.

Shopping patterns indicate people's zeal for shopping this festive season after a harsh second pandemic wave, the company said in a release. Men's casual wear, women's ethnic and western wear, sports footwear, kids, accessories, beauty and personal care were among the highest-selling categories.

Nearly 8.6 million customers shortlisted 83.6 million products during the event's pre-buzz, registering a 43 per cent growth in the numbers from last year.



"The remarkable participation from new customers at 20 per cent during the opening of the event and 40 per cent of the orders being placed from tier 2 & 3 cities and beyond shows the impact our consumer engagement initiatives, celebrity associations, as well as a substantial festive offering, has created," Myntra CEO Amar Nagaram said.

As work from office resumes in a phased manner, there was a considerable demand for office wear, such as formals, after over a year-and-a-half, the release said. Customers shopped for over four million items on the first day, with a growth of 190 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively, in beauty & personal care and accessories categories from last year.

Myntra is India's leading platform for fashion brands and is a part of the Flipkart Group. The company has partnered with over 5000 fashion and lifestyle brands to offer a wide range of lifestyle wear.

