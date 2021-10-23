Myntra's Amar Nagaram steps down as CEO after 3 years, plans to launch his own venture

The Chief Executive Officer of Myntra, Amar Nagaram has quit his post, as stated in an email sent by Flipkart CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy to employees on Friday.

Nagaram has been associated with the group for around 10 years and was serving as the CEO of fashion e-marketplace, Myntra for the last 3 years.

He was appointed CEO in early 2019, after his predecessor, Anath Narayanan resigned from the company.

"Amar Nagaram, CEO of Myntra has been a strong enabler, under whose leadership the company has delivered highly engaging and personalized fashion experiences for customers. After nearly three years of leading Myntra, Amar has decided to leave the Flipkart Group to pursue his own venture." as stated in the email copy reviewed by Business Today.

While he is expected to be with the group until December-end in an advisory role for a smooth transition, the email stated that the details of the successor will be shared shortly.

Nagaram, who was the vice president of Flipkart, took over as CEO of fashion e-commerce platforms, Myntra and Jabong in 2019.