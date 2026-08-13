N Chandrasekaran's exit from Tata Sons throws a spanner in the works for SP Group

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SP Group and Tata Sons had recently held discussions on ways to monetise part of the Mistry family’s stake, including a potential share-swap involving listed Tata group companies. However, differences over valuation and the structure of a possible transaction remained unresolved, the report added.

Chandrasekaran’s exit has added another layer of uncertainty, given his nearly decade-long tenure and central role in shaping the diversified conglomerate’s strategy.

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The family has long viewed a listing as a way to unlock the value of its holding and help address SP Group’s debt burden. It has also resisted structures that would require Tata Sons to assume additional debt to facilitate a settlement.

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The case for a Tata Sons listing could gain fresh resonance as the leadership transition unfolds, particularly if the change triggers further debate over the group’s future direction and governance, the report added.

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SP Group has been seeking to monetise part of its Tata Sons holding to reduce its roughly ₹60,000 crore debt burden. It recently used the stake to support a refinancing programme that raised about ₹21,500 crore.

The financing documents require the group, within 18 months, to secure either an announcement of an initial public offering of Tata Sons or agree terms for a stake settlement involving Tata Sons, SP Group and, if applicable, a third-party buyer.