Nalco Q3 results: Firm posts over three-fold jump in net profit at Rs 831 cr

Income during the quarter increased to Rs 3,845.25 crore over Rs 2,414.95 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Monday said its December quarter consolidated profit surged over threetimes to Rs 830.67 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 239.71 crore for the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.

The company paid final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share amounting to Rs 183.66 crore for 2020-21. With this, the total amount of dividend payout for 2020-21 is Rs 3.50 per equity share -- interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and final dividend of Rs 1 per share amounting to Rs 644.27 crore.

