Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover invest in this snacking brand

TagZ Foods, a Bengaluru-based urban GenZ snacking brand, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Ashneer Grover of BharatPe and Namita Thapar who is the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

While Grover wrote a cheque on the start-up pitching show Shark Tank India, Thapar, who is also one of the 'Sharks' on the show, invested in TagZ Foods immediately after the show.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its product line, production capacity and strengthen its distribution to other cities in the country.

Founded by Anish Basu Roy and Sagar Bhalotia in 2019, TagZ Foods is the first brand in India to manufacture popped potato chips with 50 per cent less fat, international gourmet dips and a range of premium bar snacks.

The start-up uses food technology to make potato chips that claim to have no cholesterol, trans-fat, artificial colours or even preservatives.

TagZ has been registering a healthy growth with 30 times increase in volumes. It focuses on the top 30-40 million households of the country through an omni-channel strategy that includes more than 30 online partners and over 2,000 offline stores. It has sold 40 lakh units, till date.

Last year in April, the venture raised $500000 in pre-Series A funding from Dexter Angels, Agility Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Dharamveer Chouhan (Co-Founder, Zostel), Dhruv Toshniwal (Co-Founder, The Pant Project), and Arjun Vaidya (Co-founder, Dr Vaidya's), among others.

"I am personally passionate about healthy snacking and through Emcure bring healthcare expertise and networks to any company I associate with," said Thapar while adding that she will help the venture scale in India & globally.

"We are accelerating our new product launches, ramping up capacity and our market presence aggressively. With these plans in place, we expect our revenues to grow 8X during the current fiscal," said Roy.

