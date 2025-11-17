​Narayana Murthy pitches 72 hours work-week again: It's 9-9-6 rule in China

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy has grabbed eyeballs once again as he pitched a 72-hour work week. This time, he gave the example of China. In an interview with Republic TV, he validated his 70-hour work-week belief as he highlighted the infamous '996 rule' followed in China.

He said that one should first "get a life and then worry about work-life balance". He added that one constant theme has come up repeatedly in his experience, and that is "no individual, no community, no country has ever come up without hard work."

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Last year, Catamaran senior and middle-level staff went to China, and they went to tier 1 cities, tier 2 cities and tier 3 cities. They stayed in tier 3 kind of hotels because we wanted to understand the real China. And you know there is a saying there, 9,9, 6. You know what it means? 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week. And that is 72 hours a week," the Infosys founder further said.

Murthy further mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for 100 hours a week, adding that this is an example for the youth to work hard and smart to provide opportunities for the less fortunate.

Social media reactions

Soon after his comment went viral on social media, netizens were quick to share their takes. Social media users overwhelmingly critiqued his statement, saying Indians are already bogged down by poor infrastructure and the high cost of living.

Advertisement

"Great idea sir, but first give China-level salaries, infrastructure, and cost of living. Then we’ll talk," a user said. A second user weighed in: "India doesn't need 72-hour weeks. India needs salaries that match rent, groceries, school fees, and petrol. People are already stretched. You can't squeeze progress out of people who are already squeezed dry."

"Sir, we are already spending 9 to 9, 12 hours in traffic," a third user commented.

Advertisement

Some other users, however, said that the 996 culture in China is a path to burnout and urged the veteran industrialist to give some sensible takes.

A fourth user said: "There's a saying in Europe, 10, 5, 5. You know what it means - 10 am to 5 pm, 5 days a week. They go for walks, trekking, meet friends, and 'enjoy' life. Please guide India in the right direction, uncle. We wanna 'live'!!"

"Copying China’s 9 9 6 doesn’t build a nation, it builds burnout. Productivity comes from fair pay and smart systems, not squeezing 72 hours a week out of people," yet another user commented.

About China's 9-9-6 rule

Advertisement

The '996 rule' in China refers to a 12-hour work schedule of 9 am to 9 pm for six days a week, taking the total to a 72-hour work week.

This work culture was common in some Chinese tech companies, but has been outlawed by the Chinese government since it led to widespread burnout, poor work-life balance and health issues among employees.

Many critics have called this system a violation of the Labour Law of the People's Republic of China, calling it "modern slavery". In protest, some employees have started a 'lying flat' movement, which encourages a less-driven lifestyle.