Nasscom calls TCS Nashik case isolated; says no systemic issue in IT sector, safety top priority

IT industry body Nasscom has termed the alleged misconduct case at TCS’ Nashik office an isolated incident, asserting it does not indicate any systemic issue within the sector. The clarification comes even as Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran described the allegations as “gravely concerning and anguishing.”

In a detailed statement issued on Tuesday, Nasscom emphasised that the Indian technology industry operates on strong governance frameworks, with a sharp focus on employee safety, dignity, and workplace conduct. It reiterated that companies follow strict codes of conduct and maintain zero tolerance towards any form of misconduct or harassment.

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“The Indian technology industry is built on a foundation of respect, dignity, and safety… Any such incident is isolated in nature and does not reflect systemic pattern within the industry,” Nasscom said.

The industry body added that organisations across the sector have established preventive and redressal mechanisms, ensuring complaints are handled promptly and sensitively, in line with statutory requirements. It also highlighted that disciplinary actions in such cases are swift and aligned with internal processes.

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Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Monday described the allegations at Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) Nashik office as “gravely concerning and anguishing,” announcing a detailed investigation led by a senior executive.

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In a statement, Chandrasekaran said the complaints emerging from the Nashik branch were being taken with the utmost seriousness. He confirmed that TCS Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian will lead a comprehensive probe to establish facts and identify those responsible.

The case involves allegations by eight female employees, who have accused certain colleagues of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at the Maharashtra-based office.

“This incident is being treated with utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigations,” Chandrasekaran said.

He reiterated that the Tata Group maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion, harassment, or misconduct. He added that stringent action would be taken against those found guilty, along with necessary process improvements and corrective measures to prevent recurrence.

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The development follows the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by local police to probe the complaints. Authorities have so far arrested seven individuals, including a female HR manager, after employees alleged prolonged mental and sexual harassment and inaction by the human resources department.

In its initial response on Sunday, TCS said it had suspended staff members involved and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of employee safety and workplace conduct.