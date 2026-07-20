Naveen Jindal Group in talks for proposed nuclear projects, in discussion with US, French companies

Naveen Jindal Group has started discussions with global nuclear technology providers, including France-based EDF and US-based Westinghouse, for its proposed nuclear power projects in India.

According to news agency PTI that cited a person with knowledge of the matter, the steel-to-ports conglomerate plans to develop around 18 GW of nuclear power capacity across multiple states with an estimated investment of Rs 2 lakh crore, as part of the wider push towards the government's target of 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

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The group is also in talks with state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to explore sourcing technology for future projects using large module reactors of 700 MW and above. While evaluating sites across more than nine states, it has begun parallel discussions with EDF, Westinghouse, NPCIL and other international technology companies to assess advanced reactor technologies for deployment in India, the person said.

The discussions include EDF's 1,650 MW European Pressurised Reactors, Westinghouse's 1,150 MW AP1000 reactors and NPCIL's indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor technology, along with other globally available reactor technologies under evaluation. The final technology mix will be selected after assessing safety, scalability, commercial viability and long-term operational performance, the person added.

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Naveen Jindal Group is among the few corporate houses to announce plans to invest in India's nuclear power sector after the government introduced legal amendments to allow greater private sector participation. Jindal Nuclear Power Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, is evaluating potential sites in Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, among other states. The proposed projects will deploy large module reactors of 700 MW and above.

Tata Power and NTPC have also announced plans to develop nuclear power projects of varying capacities by 2047, while NTPC is implementing nuclear projects through a joint venture with NPCIL in Rajasthan. Naveen Jindal Group's plan to build around 18 GW of capacity, along with its talks with domestic and global technology providers, marks its entry into this broader expansion of India's nuclear power sector.