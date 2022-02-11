Nazara Technologies reports 17% fall in net profit in Dec quarter

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies on Friday reported a 16.6 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8.5 crore in the quarter ending 31 December, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the company's net profit dropped marginally from Rs 10.1 crore in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations increased 43 per cent to Rs 186 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 130 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Shares of Nazara on Friday closed 1.10 per cent lower at Rs 2002.20 apiece on BSE ahead of the quarterly results announcement.

Last month, Nazara Technologies had said it will acquire a 55 per cent stake in programmatic advertising and monetisation company Datawrkz for about Rs 124 crore.

Over the past few years, Nazara has acquired multiple companies and strengthened its position in esports, interactive gaming and gamified early learning space with its 'Friends of Nazara' network.

Nazara has acquired a majority stake in Nodwin Gaming (57.05 per cent); Next Wave Multimedia (52.38 per cent) - which operates mobile-based cricket simulation game World Cricket Championship (WCC), Absolute Sports that operates Sportskeeda (63.90 per cent), gamified early learning subscription app Paper Boat Apps (50.91 per cent) and skill gaming platform OpenPlay (100 per cent).