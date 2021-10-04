NCCL bags Rs 444 cr worth new orders in Sept 2021

Hyderabad-based construction company NCC Limited (NCCL) announced that it received two new orders totalling Rs 444 crore (exclusive of GST) during September 2021.

Out of the total orders newly received in September, one order valuing Rs 200 crore pertains to the Water and Environment division. The second order of Rs 164 crore relates to the Building Division. These are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders, according to a statement by AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director, NCC Limited.

NCCL received five new orders in June of about Rs 2,100 crore for Building and Waterworks with an execution cycle of two to three years.

The Hyderabad-based construction and EPC company logged a turnover of Rs 2083.21 crores (including other income) in the first quarter of 2021 against Rs 1,328.71 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year, up by 57%.

In the first quarter of 2021-22, the company has secured orders aggregating to Rs 3,171 crore and had a total order book of Rs 39,087 crore as of June 30, according to AAV Ranga Raju, Managing Director, NCCL.

Buildings, roads, and water pipeline verticals constitute 75% to 80% of NCCL's order book. NCCL has a debt-equity at 0.3:1, as it has reduced its debt by Rs 150 crore and plans to reduce it further based on repayment of loans by subsidiary companies to Rs 1500 crore by March 2022.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 83.25 apiece on NSE.

