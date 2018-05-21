NCLAT issues notices to Tata Steel and Bhushan Steel lenders on takeover

All the congratulatory messages to the Tata Group and the finance ministry's optimism that the successful conclusion of the Bhushan Steel case would set the ball rolling for further recoveries from NPAs turned out to be premature after all. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today issued notices to Tata Steel, the resolution professional and the committee of creditors (CoC) of Bhushan Steel (BSL) on a petition filed by its promotor Neeraj Singal challenging the takeover last week.

"Let us decide the law but not stall the process," the NCLAT bench said, declining to stay Tata Steel Ltd's acquisition, but said that the resolution process would be subject to the final outcome of the case. The bench, headed by Chairman Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya, also directed the matter to be listed on May 30 and asked the parties to file their replies in a week.

To remind you, on May 15, the National Company Law Tribunal had approved Tata Steel's Rs 35,200 crore bid for BSL, with a debt of over Rs 56,000 crore. Singal, who holds around 22 per cent stake in BSL, then moved NCLAT against the sale. In his petition, he challenged the eligibility of Tata Steel as resolution applicant under Section 29 A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. He further contended that not only was he not given any notice when the CoC was approving the resolution plan, he was also not given a copy of the resolution plan. Hence, he sought a stay on the NCLT's order and requested the NCLAT to maintain status quo over the company's shareholding.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has also approached the NCLAT against NCLT's Tata Steel takeover order. According to Moneycontrol, the engineering giant argued that it has an outstanding due of Rs 900 crore from BSL, but being bracketed as an "operational creditor", there's no provision to clear its due under the resolution plan provided by Tata Steel. Hence, it has sought a higher priority in loan recovery, at par with the secured creditors. Last week, the NCLT had slapped a Rs 1 lakh fine on L&T while rejecting the plea. The NCLAT is scheduled to hear L&T's plea on Tuesday.

So, Tata Steel's dream of snatching the title of 'India's largest steel maker' from JSW Steel will have to be put back on ice, indefinitely. And the fraud-ravaged Punjab National Bank, which was the term loan consortium leader for BSL and had an exposure of close to Rs 5,000 crore, will have to wait longer for a respite from its woes.

With PTI inputs