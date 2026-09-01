'NCLT order rightly stayed': Subhash Chandra personal guarantee issue back to the drawing board

It is brought the issue of personal guarantees under the scanner and what it really means.

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Shriram Subramanian, Founder and Managing Director of InGovern Research Services, a corporate governance advisory firm, points out that personal guarantees are fairly common across the global banking industry. “However, the RBI's guidelines say that banks should take personal guarantees from promoters, directors, managerial personnel or major shareholders only when absolutely warranted and after examining the circumstances, rather than automatically. Fundamentally, the concept of a personal guarantee conflicts with the concept of limited liability. Therefore, banks should revoke personal guarantees when financial fraud occurs, rather than in cases of business failure,” he explains.

Specifically on the Essel Group, Subramanian says that for a highly leveraged, closely held company where the promoter controls the business and the company's standalone creditworthiness is weak, the justification for a personal guarantee is considerably stronger. “The Essel group had leveraged in the infrastructure sectors where projects did not perform as expected,” he adds.

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Today’s development takes the issue back to the drawing board. According to Subramanian, the five-member NCLT bench has rightly stayed the previous settlement. “It will have to be looked at afresh to determine the final settlement amount,” he says.