Nelco, Telesat complete successful Low Earth Orbit satellite demonstrations

Nelco, the satellite communication service provider, and Telesat, a global satellite operator, successfully conducted their first in-orbit demonstration of high-speed broadband connectivity in India with Telesat's Phase 1 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite, Nelco said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nelco and Telesat together plan to serve existing and new market segments to enable broadband connectivity for low latency applications with Telesat Lightspeed services.

“This is truly an exciting time for the Satcom industry and Nelco. With this successful test, we are confident of bringing Telesat Lightspeed LEO satellite communication services to India. This will help in addressing the need of the market for fibre-like connectivity in the remotest parts of the country with high reliability and flexibility of satellite communication," said P J Nath, MD & CEO, NELCO.

The company says that LEO satellites will revolutionise satellite connectivity and bring transformational capabilities to enterprise, telecom, maritime and aviation customers.

The testing campaign was conducted from April 25-29 at Nelco’s Mahape teleport and leveraged an 85-cm Intellian parabolic antenna to connect to Telesat’s Phase 1 LEO satellite.

Over 50 representatives from enterprise and telecom companies and government departments participated in the live testing and proof-of-concept demonstration. A wide range of cloud-based applications were demonstrated including real-time video conferencing over Microsoft Teams, as well as YouTube and Live TV video streaming.

"Telesat Lightspeed services will deliver significant benefits for applications like 4G/5G backhaul, mobile hotspots, telemedicine, village connectivity and more,” added P J Nath.

The company said that it believes that the satellite communications industry is growing at a rapid pace due to growth in IP traffic demands and advancements in space-based technologies.

“Designed for secure, high throughput, low-latency connectivity, Telesat Lightspeed will bring unsurpassed flexibility and capabilities for enterprise applications and extend the reach of terrestrial networks throughout India,” stated Glenn Katz, Telesat’s Chief Commercial Officer.