Netflix faces streaming outage; back after an hour

At its peak, there were more than 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with Netflix, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

Netflix Inc's streaming services were back up after facing a brief disruption across all devices, the company said on Wednesday evening.

At its peak, there were more than 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with Netflix, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the United States.

The outage lasted for more than an hour, Downdetector said.

Netflix has nearly 221 million global paid subscribers, and remains a dominant streaming service around the world.

