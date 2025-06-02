New chapter in India’s energy story: OIL begins output from DSF III in Rajasthan’s Bakhritibba block

In the sun-scorched expanse of western Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district, Oil India Limited (OIL) has turned an arid frontier into a new hub of energy. As of June 1, 2025, India’s second-largest E&P firm has begun gas production from the Bakhritibba Discovered Small Field (DSF) block — marking a significant stride in domestic energy generation from one of the nation’s harshest terrains.

OIL announced the commencement of operations by achieving what it terms “fast monetisation” from the DSF Phase III block. The company successfully drilled three multi-well pad (MWP) wells within the development window, enabling an initial gas supply of 67,200 standard cubic meters per day (SCMD). Production is set to be ramped up to 100 million SCMD.

“This milestone underscores OIL’s unwavering commitment to resilience, resolve, and responsibility, as teams on the ground operate in some of the most challenging desert conditions to sustain vital energy flows from this frontier region,” the company said in a statement.

Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri commended the achievement, stating on X (formally Twitter), “Heartiest congratulations to Oil India Limited (OIL) on setting a benchmark by achieving fast monetisation from DSF III block by successfully drilling 3 MWP wells... I commend the tireless efforts of the OIL team, who brave extreme conditions every day to ensure steady energy flows. Every hydrocarbon molecule produced fuels India’s march towards energy security and self-reliance.”

The project exemplifies India’s push to enhance domestic oil and gas output and reduce reliance on imports. Located in a frontier region, the development underscores the strategic expansion of energy infrastructure into new and challenging geographies.

A Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, OIL operates under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The company is headquartered in Duliajan, Assam, and continues to play a critical role in India’s upstream oil and gas landscape.