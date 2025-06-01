New CII leadership: Rajiv Memani at helm, R Mukundan and Suchitra Ella elected

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced its new leadership for 2025–26, electing Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India, as President. He succeeds Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Ltd. The appointments were confirmed at the first meeting of the newly constituted CII National Council.

Memani, a key figure in India’s business and policy circles, also serves on the EY Global Executive Board as Chair of the Growth Markets Council. A Chartered Accountant and SRCC graduate, Memani has been instrumental in shaping EY India’s Strategy & Transactions practice and is known for advising top Indian and global corporates on growth, capital strategy, and M&A. He has served on several high-powered government committees, including the Ministry of Finance’s taskforce on the 2019 Direct Tax Code.

He is also President of the Board of Him Jyoti School for underprivileged girls and a board member at IIM Sirmaur and KREA University. As the driving force behind EY Foundation, Memani champions initiatives in education, rural entrepreneurship, and sustainability.

R Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Chemicals, has been named President-Designate. A 33-year Tata Group veteran, Mukundan is an IIT Roorkee and FMS Delhi alumnus and a Fellow of the Indian Chemical Society. He has led various CII national and regional committees, including on environment, industrial relations, and quality standards.

Suchitra K Ella, Co-founder and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, has been elected Vice President. A Padma Bhushan awardee, Dr Ella has pioneered initiatives in biotech, veterinary sciences, and agri-research. She co-founded Bharat Biotech in 1996 and has held key CII leadership roles including Chairperson of CII Andhra Pradesh and CII Southern Region.

With this leadership trio, CII enters its new term with a strong blend of corporate, policy, and scientific expertise.