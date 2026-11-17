For the six months ended September 2026, the company's consolidated PAT rose 135.5% YoY to Rs 59.97 crore, highlighting the strong momentum in its earnings.

Over the past three years, Skyways Air Services has also delivered strong growth. Its gross sales rose 87% to Rs 2,862.7 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,530.1 crore in FY23. Operating profit (PBIDT) more than doubled, rising 115% to Rs 155.5 crore, while net profit grew 68% to Rs 63.5 crore.

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In FY26 alone, gross sales grew nearly 25% from the previous year, while net profit increased 32% to Rs 63.5 crore.

The company also strengthened its position in India’s air cargo export market in the September quarter, raising its market share to 6.3%, according to its regulatory filing.

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Skyways Air Services made its stock market debut on September 1, 2026. The company had issued shares at Rs 138 apiece, but the stock listed at Rs 124.50.

The company has a market capitalisation of around Rs 1,900 crore. As of November 17, the stock was trading at Rs 130, up 40.6% from its October 30 closing price of Rs 92.45. Despite the recent recovery, the stock remains below its IPO issue price but above its listing price.

According to WorldACD, Skyways Air Services remains India's largest air export logistics solutions provider. It handled 51,115 tonnes of air cargo across its offices in India and 11 other countries during the first half of FY27.

Yashpal Sharma, chairman, managing director and chief executive officer of Skyways Air Services, said India's logistics sector is at an important turning point, supported by rising exports, new airports and infrastructure-led reforms.

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"Skyways is using this momentum and its technology solutions to bring together air, ocean, express, cross-border customs brokerage and trucking services to meet customer needs, while offering speed, visibility and better control over their inventory. We remain optimistic about the short-term and long-term growth prospects for our business," Sharma said.

