'Nida Khan is neither a...': TCS ropes in Deloitte, Trilegal in Nashik probe; CEO issues statement

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has outlined a series of steps in response to allegations linked to its Nashik unit, saying it has initiated an internal investigation supported by external experts while disputing several claims reported in the media.

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In a statement, CEO and MD K Krithivasan said the company has "engaged the services of expert teams from Deloitte and a prominent law firm Trilegal as independent counsel to the internal investigation led by Ms. Aarthi Subramanian, President and COO, TCS."

He added that TCS has "constituted an Oversight committee chaired by Mr. Keki Mistry, Independent Director of TCS," and that "the findings of the internal investigation will be presented to the Oversight committee, for review and implementation of any recommendations."

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Addressing reports around individuals linked to the case, Krithivasan said, "Ms. Nida Khan, who is being repeatedly mentioned in the press as HR manager of TCS, is neither HR manager nor responsible for recruitment. She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities."

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He also rejected reports about operations at the unit, stating, "Our unit in Nashik continues to operate and serve our clients. Reports in the press about the unit being shut down are absolutely untrue."

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On the allegations themselves, the TCS CEO said that "while detailed reviews are still underway, a preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH channels."

The statement comes after multiple cases were registered earlier this month in connection with allegations of molestation, harassment, and religious coercion at the company's Nashik facility. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe nine FIRs linked to the case and have arrested eight employees so far, including a female operations manager.

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Nida Khan, identified by police as a key accused, is being traced by multiple teams across Maharashtra. While some complainants have described her as an HR manager, TCS has said she worked as an associate at the unit.

Krithivasan said the company “holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct” and reiterated that it has "a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct."

He added that TCS is "fully committed to the safety, dignity, and well-being of every employee" and is cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure the matter is "investigated thoroughly, transparently, and brought to a rightful conclusion."